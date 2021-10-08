Dodge City CC instructor, student killed in Oct. 1 midair collision at Arizona airport

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Dodge City Community College on Friday, Oct. 8 confirmed an instructor and a student died “in an incident on Oct. 1 in Chandler, Arizona.

DCCC operates its Flight Instructor Program at the Chandler Municipal Airport, in Chandler, near where the crash occurred.

Local officials said around 9:30 a.m. last Friday (Oct. 1), a helicopter crashed and burned after colliding midair with a single-engine plane. Both occupants of the helicopter died. The plane landed safely at an airport, and its occupants did not need medical treatment. No one on the ground was hurt.

“Because the families have asked for privacy during this time of grief, DC3 requests that the public honors their wishes. For those interested in giving memorial gifts, the Papendick Family has organized a “Remembering Michael Papendick” GoFundMe page at https://www.gofundme.com/f/remembermikepappy to help pay for funeral expenses and other financial obligations,” the college sad.

The Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board are investigating the crash.

