Wichita nightclub shooting suspect Keshawn Dawson arrested in Arizona

The search continues for Keshawn Dawson, suspected in a shooting that killed a man and injured five other people at a downtown Wichita nightclub.(Wichita Police Department)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Oct. 8, 2021 at 6:45 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita police said Friday that 23-year-old Keshawn Dawson, the suspect in the Enigma nightclub shooting, was arrested Friday in Phoenix Arizona. He was wanted for murder and other charges, stemming from a shooting that fatally injured 34-year-old Preston Spencer and injured six others with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.

Wichita police said an officer assigned as a Task Force Officer with the United States Marshall’s Service and had been working to locate Dawson for the past four weeks. His efforts led to Dawson’s arrest with the assistance of the United States Marshall’s Service Fugitive Task Force. Dawson was arrested without incident and a process will occur to extradite him back to Sedgwick County.

The shooting at the Enigma Club, 351 N. Mosely, on Sept. 7 resulted in the death of 34-year-old Preston Spencer and left several others were wounded.

Through their investigation, police learned Dawson got into a disturbance earlier inside the club and was forced to leave. Dawson returned a short time later and fired multiple rounds with a handgun through windows into the club from the outside, striking the victims, according to police.

The case numbers associated with the investigation are 21C054963 and 21C054967. Additionally, Dawson had active felony Sedgwick County warrants and is prohibited from possessing a firearm due to previous felony convictions.

The cases have been presented to the Sedgwick County District Attorney’s Office.

