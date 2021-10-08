Great Bend police track down owner of wallet found after missing for half century

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - After missing for about 50 years, a holder of money and important personal documents was found this week and turned in to the Great Bend Police Department. The uniquely-decorated wallet contained several items including a social security card and a driver’s license that expired in 1974.

The Great Bend Police Department said after the wallet was turned in, the department tracked down its owner who now lives in Lawrence.

“Turns out he lost the wallet in the early 70s. He was tickled and shared with us that he made the wallet himself,” the Great Bend PD said in a Facebook post sharing the unique story.

