Record heat followed by some rain; fall weather

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Afternoon temperatures climbing above 90 will threaten records around much of the state Saturday. Some of the records that will likely be broken include Wichita and Dodge City, where the record high is 92. Salina’s record is 94, and that may be in jeopardy by the end of the afternoon.

Saturday will also be a little windy, with gusts topping 30 mph in much of southwest, central, and eastern Kansas. Skies will be mostly sunny throughout the day.

A cold front slides into northwest Kansas by early Saturday evening, which will start a downward trend in temperatures heading into Sunday.

Chances for showers and some thunderstorms will increase heading into Sunday night and will linger to Monday morning. Rainfall amounts of up to .50″ appear possible in southwest and central Kansas, but will end up closer to an inch farther east. Northwest Kansas will be missed by the rain.

Another big storm enters the area next Tuesday/Wednesday. More rain is expected for the Plains with some thunderstorms too. Right now, threats of severe weather should remain south in Oklahoma and Texas.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Tonight: Mostly clear. Wind: S/SE 5-15. Low: 59.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny and hot. Wind: S/SW 10-15. High: 90.

Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear. Wind: SE/S 10-15. Low: 62.

Sat: High: 94 Mostly sunny and windy. Record highs.

Sun: High: 80 Low: 63 Increasing clouds; evening and overnight storms.

Mon: High: 76 Low: 56 AM rain, then partly cloudy. Breezy.

Tue: High: 80 Low: 54 Increasing clouds; overnight storms. Windy.

Wed: High: 74 Low: 60 Mostly cloudy; showers and storms.

Thu: High: 73 Low: 50 Mostly sunny.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.