Advertisement

Record heat followed by some rain; fall weather

Unusual heat for Saturday will end with a Sunday cold front
Record watch for Saturday
Record watch for Saturday(KWCH)
By Ross Janssen
Published: Oct. 8, 2021 at 3:58 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Afternoon temperatures climbing above 90 will threaten records around much of the state Saturday. Some of the records that will likely be broken include Wichita and Dodge City, where the record high is 92. Salina’s record is 94, and that may be in jeopardy by the end of the afternoon.

Saturday will also be a little windy, with gusts topping 30 mph in much of southwest, central, and eastern Kansas. Skies will be mostly sunny throughout the day.

A cold front slides into northwest Kansas by early Saturday evening, which will start a downward trend in temperatures heading into Sunday.

Chances for showers and some thunderstorms will increase heading into Sunday night and will linger to Monday morning. Rainfall amounts of up to .50″ appear possible in southwest and central Kansas, but will end up closer to an inch farther east. Northwest Kansas will be missed by the rain.

Another big storm enters the area next Tuesday/Wednesday. More rain is expected for the Plains with some thunderstorms too. Right now, threats of severe weather should remain south in Oklahoma and Texas.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Tonight: Mostly clear. Wind: S/SE 5-15. Low: 59.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny and hot. Wind: S/SW 10-15. High: 90.

Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear. Wind: SE/S 10-15. Low: 62.

Sat: High: 94 Mostly sunny and windy. Record highs.

Sun: High: 80 Low: 63 Increasing clouds; evening and overnight storms.

Mon: High: 76 Low: 56 AM rain, then partly cloudy. Breezy.

Tue: High: 80 Low: 54 Increasing clouds; overnight storms. Windy.

Wed: High: 74 Low: 60 Mostly cloudy; showers and storms.

Thu: High: 73 Low: 50 Mostly sunny.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A major water main break near 17th Street North and I-135 caused widespread water problems...
Classes canceled in Wichita, boil water advisory in effect at least until Sat. morning
Wichita police continue investigation into possible school threat
DeFazio's, a north Wichita Italian restaurant, is closed after nearly 40 years in business.
Popular N. Wichita restaurant closing after nearly 40 years
The Sedgwick County Sheriff's Office arrested 42-year-old Kyle Romey in the death of his...
Sedgwick County man arrested for first-degree murder in mother’s death
Wichita Force
Wichita Force owner addresses lack of payments owed to high schools

Latest News

Record heat is on the way
Summer surges back with Saturday scorcher
Hotter into the weekend
Record heat on the way
Record heat is on the way this weekend
Strong south breeze sends temperatures soaring
Warmer temperatures Thursday and Friday.
Warmer next few days