Riverfront Stadium to host its first football game

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - On a Sunday afternoon in late November, Wichita’s new baseball stadium will show its versatility with a transformation to a football stadium.

On Nov. 21, Riverfront Stadium will host the Kansas Jayhawk Community College Conference Football Championship Game. The game kicks off at 1 p.m.

“We look forward to Wichita and the Wind Surge hosting this exciting event. Being the first football game to be played in Riverfront is exciting, and we look forward to this experience. And it may lead to many more opportunities,” said KJCCC commissioner Carl Heinrich. “I would like to thank the Wind Surge staff for all their work in making this a reality,”

Riverfront Stadium, home of the Wichita Wind Surge (Double-A affiliate of the Minnesota Twins), was designed to be used for more than just baseball games, the team said.

“Riverfront Stadium was designed and built as a multi-purpose venue,” said Wind Surge CEO Jordan Kobritz. “When the KJCCC approached us with the idea of holding their 2021 Conference Championship game in Wichita we said, ‘Why not?’”

Ticket sales for the KJCCC championship game go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday on the Wichita Wind Surge’s website. The team said general admission prices start at $15 for general admission, berm and standing room and $20 for all field box seats. The football field will run north-south from home plate to left field.

The Wind Surge said group and premium seating options are available by calling 316-221-8000, or emailing tickets@windsurge.com.

