Summer surges back with Saturday scorcher

Record heat is on the way
Record heat is on the way
By Jake Dunne
Published: Oct. 8, 2021 at 4:59 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says it feels more like summer across south-central Kansas this morning with wake-up temperatures in the 60s. The day ahead will follow suit as highs climb into the lower 90s under a mainly sunny sky.

A stronger south breeze today will grow in strength on Saturday sending temperatures into record high territory. The record on Saturday in Wichita is 92 degrees (1963) and we should beat it with ease. The hottest temperature ever recorded in Wichita during the month of October is 97 degrees and it is going to be close.

A strong cold front will move across Kansas Saturday night and Sunday. Showers and storms are possible during the afternoon and likely Sunday night. Some of the storms may be strong producing heavy rain, gusty wind, and small hail.

Looking ahead… a second, stronger storm system looks likely during the middle of next week. Strong to severe storms are possible pending the exact path of the system late Tuesday into midday Wednesday.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Mainly sunny and hot. Wind: S/SW 10-15. High: 92.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Wind: S 10-20. Low: 64.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny and windy with record heat. Wind: SW 20-30; gusty. High: 95.

Sun: Low: 63. High: 82. Partly cloudy, breezy, and cooler with evening storms.

Mon: Low: 53. High: 76. Showers early, then mostly sunny, breezy, and cooler.

Tue: Low: 55. High: 80. Partly cloudy, windy; overnight storm chances.

Wed: Low: 60. High: 74. Morning storms; clearing, cooler, and very windy.

Thu: Low: 50. High: 75. Mostly sunny.

