WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - At approximately 6:45 Friday morning, Wichita Fire Department crews responded to a building fire at Mt. Vernon and Washington.

There was no word whether the building was occupied at the time, but no injuries were reported. The fire is now under control.

#ictbravest on scene of a fully involved 50x30 commercial building pic.twitter.com/EU8GvyJXCg — WichitaFireDept (@WichitaFireDept) October 8, 2021

