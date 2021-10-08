Advertisement

Shipments, donations meeting community water needs

By KWCH Staff
Published: Oct. 8, 2021 at 1:01 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Immediately after the water main break Thursday in east Wichita, water bottles began flying off the shelves in grocery stores in and around Wichita.

Now Dillons is limiting customers to two cases apiece so their stores can meet practically apocalyptic demand.

KWCH toured the Dillons distribution center to see how they’re handling these unique circumstances. Crews have worked to deliver water to stores, delivering six trailers full in the past day.

“In terms of volume, we do have plenty of water here at our Goddard warehouse,” Dillons spokesperson Sheila Regehr said. “So there is no need to panic. We are in the process now of shipping out those to our store locations in waves so we will have product and more product coming.

“We just encourage everyone to exercise patience and a little kindness. We are doing everything that we can to get that water to our store locations and we appreciate everything our customers are doing as they stand with us.”

Regehr said Dillons has plenty of water, but restocking the shelves to meet demand is challenging.

Dillons isn’t alone in facing challenges. The Kansas Humane Society posted a request for bottled water for its animals Friday on social media. Not long after, the KHS reported it was fully stocked.

“Thank you all so much for helping the animals in need,” read the updated post. “We have secured plenty of clean water. Thank you all for spreading the word and helping animals in need.”

Meanwhile, during a briefing on the subject Friday morning, Wichita mayor Brandon Whipple encouraged Wichitans to not purchase more water than they need.

Please don’t make a run on the store when it comes to bottled water,” Whipple said. “I saw a lot of images last night on Twitter and on Facebook about people hoarding water. There are some folks in our community who can’t boil water or might need bottled water particularly for something above and beyond what maybe we, other folks might need water for.”

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A major water main break near 17th Street North and I-135 caused widespread water problems...
Classes canceled in Wichita, boil water advisory in effect at least until Sat. morning
Wichita police continue investigation into possible school threat
DeFazio's, a north Wichita Italian restaurant, is closed after nearly 40 years in business.
Popular N. Wichita restaurant closing after nearly 40 years
The Sedgwick County Sheriff's Office arrested 42-year-old Kyle Romey in the death of his...
Sedgwick County man arrested for first-degree murder in mother’s death
Wichita Force
Wichita Force owner addresses lack of payments owed to high schools

Latest News

The City of Wichita works to repair a major water main break that led to a boil water advisory.
Boil advisory for Wichita water customers in effect at least until Sat. morning
A plane involved in a mid-air collision is seen on Friday near Phoenix, Ariz.
Dodge City CC instructor, student killed in Oct. 1 midair collision at Arizona airport
VIDEO: Morning fire burns structure at Mt. Vernon & Washington
Walter Belt welcomed home
Remains of Ellsworth County sailor killed at Pearl Harbor return home