Woman arrested for murder, arson in Great Bend

GREAT BEND, Kan. (KWCH) - Great Bend police arrested Lyndsay George in the death of a 59-year-old woman Friday morning.

Around 7 a.m. on Friday, Great Bend Fire and Police responded house fire in the 2800 block of 29th Street in Great Bend. They arrived to find a 59-year-old woman inside of the residence. Life-saving measures were performed, but the woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

Through the preliminary investigation, arson was determined to be the cause of the fire. Investigators also determined the woman died as a result of foul play.

Around 7:19 a.m. on Friday, the Great Bend Police Department went to a residence located in the 1500 block of Adams Street to search for the suspect, identified as Lyndsay George. Officers found George in the 2000 block of 19th Street. She was arrest following a physical altercation with police.

After further investigation and interviews were completed, George was booked into the Barton County jail on charges of first-degree murder, aggravated arson, aggravated battery of a law enforcement officer, aggravated burglary, battery and criminal trespass. George was taken to the Barton County Detention Center where she was booked in lieu of bond.

The Great Bend Police Department, Kansas Bureau of Investigations, Barton County Sheriff’s Office, the Kansas Fire Marshal’s Office, and the A.T.F. obtained and executed search warrants in the 2800 block of 29th Street and at the Traveler’s Budget Inn located at 4200 10th Street in Great Bend. There they found and seized evidence.

The victim’s name is not being released at this time pending notification of family members.

The investigation is still ongoing. Anyone with any information in reference to this case is urged to contact the Great Bend Police Department at 620-793-4120 or Crime Stoppers at 620-792-1300.

