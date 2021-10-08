Woman charged in officer-involved shooting at Wichita Whole Foods

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A woman accused of firing a gun inside of an east Wichita grocery store appeared in court on Friday.

Danielle Robinson is charged with attempted first-degree murder, two counts of aggravated assault of a law enforcement officer, attempted aggravated robbery, two counts of aggravated assault and criminal possession of a weapon by a felon.

Police said Robinson fired at officers who responded to a disturbance with weapons call earlier this week at Whole Foods. The two officers fired back striking Robinson. Robinson was taken to the hospital for treatment but released shortly afterwards.

Her bond is set at $250,000.

