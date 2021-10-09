City of Wichita provides water update after advisory lifted

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The City of Wichita is conducting a Saturday morning briefing on water main repairs after the boil water advisory was lifted in Wichita.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) rescinded the advisory for the Wichita’s public water supply system early Saturday morning. Some surrounding communities remain under that advisory for the time being.

KDHE and the City recommends that to be safe, all consumers should run their water by turning on a faucet for 10 to 15 minutes.

That advisory was issued earlier this week due to a loss of pressure in the distribution system, which could result in a loss of chlorine residuals and bacterial contamination.

The lifted notice applies to any customer who receives a bill for water from the City of Wichita. That includes customers in Andover and Eastborough. The boil water advisory has also been lifted for residents in Maize who receive water from Wichita.

Tune in live for a morning briefing: https://t.co/FxUuwHZreX — City of Wichita (@CityofWichita) October 9, 2021

