Advertisement

City of Wichita provides water update after advisory lifted

By KWCH Staff
Published: Oct. 9, 2021 at 7:36 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The City of Wichita is conducting a Saturday morning briefing on water main repairs after the boil water advisory was lifted in Wichita.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) rescinded the advisory for the Wichita’s public water supply system early Saturday morning. Some surrounding communities remain under that advisory for the time being.

KDHE and the City recommends that to be safe, all consumers should run their water by turning on a faucet for 10 to 15 minutes.

That advisory was issued earlier this week due to a loss of pressure in the distribution system, which could result in a loss of chlorine residuals and bacterial contamination.

The lifted notice applies to any customer who receives a bill for water from the City of Wichita. That includes customers in Andover and Eastborough. The boil water advisory has also been lifted for residents in Maize who receive water from Wichita.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A major water main break near 17th Street North and I-135 caused widespread water problems...
Classes canceled in Wichita, boil water advisory in effect at least until Sat. morning
City crews worked diligently on Friday to repair a water main break that impacted all of...
Boil Water Advisory lifted for Wichita; Others remain under advisory
The search continues for Keshawn Dawson, suspected in a shooting that killed a man and injured...
Wichita nightclub shooting suspect Keshawn Dawson arrested in Arizona
A plane involved in a mid-air collision is seen on Friday near Phoenix, Ariz.
Dodge City CC instructor, student killed in Oct. 1 midair collision at Arizona airport
Spirit AeroSystems employees gather outside the company in Wichita in opposition to a COVID-19...
Spirit employees rally in opposition to company vaccine mandate

Latest News

Derby Plaza Theaters
Derby Plaza Theaters stays open despite water main break
Burrton High School band
Wichita Force: Long-awaited prize money in the mail for 2 Kansas high school bands
Some Wichita businesses chose not to open on Friday following a major water main that caused a...
Some Wichita businesses offer limited services, even close due to water main break
Reverie Coffe Shop
Businesses impacted by major water main break in Wichita