First post-revolution Iranian president dies

Iran flag
Iran flag(AP Photo/Florian Schroetter, FILE)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 9, 2021 at 11:48 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(AP) - TEHRAN, Iran (AP) - Abolhassan Banisadr, Iran’s first president after the country’s 1979 Islamic Revolution who fled Tehran after being impeached for challenging the growing power of clerics as the nation became a theocracy, has died. He was 88.

His family and Iranian state television made the announcement Saturday. They said he had suffered from a long illness, without elaborating.

Among a sea of black-robed Shiite clerics, Banisadr stood out for his Western-style suits and French background. He would never consolidate his grip on the government he supposedly led as events far beyond his control - including the U.S. Embassy hostage crisis and the invasion of Iran by Iraq - only added to the tumult that followed the Islamic Revolution.

