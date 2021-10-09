Advertisement

Injury hit-and-run accident reported on K-96

By KWCH Staff
Published: Oct. 9, 2021 at 10:08 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A hit-and-run injury accident was reported at approximately 10 a.m. Saturday on westbound K-96 and 53rd. An ambulance was dispatched, but there was no report of a patient being hospitalized.

A Jeep Cherokee and a black GMC truck collided, and the driver of the GMC truck fled in his vehicle. He was last reported to be driving westbound on K-96.

