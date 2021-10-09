Much cooler with rain and storms Sunday

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Peyton Sanders says that wet weather is on the way for the second half of the weekend as scattered showers and a few storms will develop Sunday.

Rain will begin over southwest Kansas during the morning with activity spreading into central Kansas during the afternoon.

Heavier showers and thunderstorms will develop over south central and southeast Kansas around sunset with activity continuing into the night. Heavy rain is expected at times, and a few of the stronger storms could produce hail southeast of the Turnpike.

With the clouds and rain, temperatures will be sharply cooler on Sunday with highs only reach the mid 60s to near 70 for most of the state. It will be a bit warmer for Wichita and southeast Kansas with highs in the mid 70s to near 80.

Rain will move into Missouri by daybreak Monday. Rain amounts of 1 to 2 inches are likely for areas southeast of the Turnpike with locally higher amounts possible. Wichita could get a half-inch to around one inch of rain with lower amounts in central and southwest Kansas.

Monday will be dry with sunshine and mild temperatures with highs in the 70s.

Another storm system will move through Kansas Tuesday evening and into the night with more thunderstorms expected. Some storms could be strong to severe with hail and gusty winds. More heavy rain is expected too.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST

Tonight: Increasing clouds. Wind: S/N 10-20. Low: 62

Tomorrow: Becoming mostly cloudy with scattered late-day showers and storms. Much cooler. Wind: N 10-20; gusty. High: 76

Tomorrow Night: Showers and storms likely. Wind: N/NW 10-20; gusty. Low: 53

Mon: High: 77 A few morning clouds, otherwise sunny.

Tue: High: 78 Low: 53 Partly cloudy and windy; evening and overnight storms.

Wed: High: 75 Low: 58 Storms early, then becoming sunny. Breezy.

Thu: High: 74 Low: 48 Mostly sunny to partly cloudy.

Fri: High: 67 Low: 47 Partly cloudy and cooler.

Sat: High: 67 Low: 43 Sunny.

