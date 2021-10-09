Advertisement

Police officer charged with using illegal chokehold on suspect

By KCNC Staff
Published: Oct. 9, 2021 at 10:50 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
GREELEY, Colo. (KCNC) - A police officer in Colorado is charged with using an illegal chokehold on a vandalism suspect.

The Greeley Police Department released bodycam video of the incident.

Officers were called to the Greeley City Hall annex on a call of man trying to set a fire nearby.

At first all is well, but after Matt Wilson is handcuffed and moved towards the door, things take a turn. Officer Ken Amick’s left arm goes around Wilson’s neck in what is alleged to be a now illegal choke hold.

Wilson was told he was arrested for felony vandalism.

“The only thing I remember is waking up on my knees,” Wilson said when he spoke with KCNC while in jail.

Amick remains on administrative leave.

His attorney and the district attorney tried to block the release of this video.

Amick is scheduled to appear in court on a charge of assault involving strangulation later this month.

