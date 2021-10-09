Record setting Saturday across Kansas

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says a stronger south breeze today will send temperatures into record high territory. The record in Wichita is 92 degrees (1921) and we should beat it with ease. The hottest temperature ever recorded in Wichita during the month of October is 97 degrees and it is going to be close.

A strong cold front will move across Kansas tonight and Sunday. Showers and storms are possible during the afternoon and likely Sunday night. Some of the storms along and east of the turnpike may be strong producing heavy rain, gusty wind, and small hail.

A more potent storm system will move our way during the middle of next week. Strong to severe storms are possible pending the exact path of the system late Tuesday into midday Wednesday.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Mostly sunny and windy with record heat. Wind: S/SW 15-30; gusty. High: 95.

Tonight: Breezy with increasing clouds. Wind: S/N 10-20; gusty. Low: 62.

Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy and cooler with evening storms. Wind: N 10-20; gusty. High: 77.

Mon: Low: 54. High: 75. Showers early, then mostly sunny.

Tue: Low: 53. High: 80. Partly cloudy, windy; overnight storm chances.

Wed: Low: 60. High: 75. Morning storms; then clearing skies and windy.

Thu: Low: 50. High: 76. Partly cloudy.

Fri: Low: 48. High: 68. Mostly sunny.

