Some Wichita businesses offer limited services, even close due to water main break

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A major water main break in Wichita forced several closures on Friday, including at some local restaurants.

Reverie Coffee Roasters was one business that decided to stay open. Operations manager Drew Eerey said the business managed to keep up with its usual crowd while offering a very limited menu.

“We do have a few products to try and cold brew that we make in advance and package. So we were able to serve that in terms of drinks we make in house,” said Reverie operations manager Drew Eerey.

Eerey said Reverie’s espresso machines can get up to 230-degrees, but the business decided not to serve certain items like espresso or drip-brewed coffee as a precaution.

“All things considered we wanted to err on the side of caution and keep everyone as safe as we could,” said Eerey.

Patrons said they weren’t too concerned by the change.

“They’ve got somewhat of a limited menu because of the water issues, but hey, as long as they take care of your caffeine needs,” said patron Paul Abromeit.

Eerey and other restaurant owner said they hope open fully and return to their normal menus on Saturday when the boil water advisory is expected to be lifted.

