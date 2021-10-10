Advertisement

Boil advisory still in place for surrounding Wichita communities

Places still under a boil advisory
Places still under a boil advisory(KWCH)
By Caroline Elliott
Published: Oct. 9, 2021 at 9:56 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A water main break Thursday is still impacting thousands of Kansans in the Wichita metro. For some surrounding communities, it could be another 24 hours before the boil water advisory ends.

“This morning, we found out that Wichita has gotten their advisory lifted, so we met with KDHE and the city of Wichita. They knew what the game plan was going into today, so our public works staff has already been out early this morning taking the samples around the city and then sending those into the city of Wichita to be tested. Of course, there’s a 24 hour incubation period”, Kamme Sroufe Kechi, City Administrator, said.

The boil water advisory remains in place for Kechi, Rose Hill, Benton, Derby, Valley Center, McConnell Airforce Base, and Sedgwick County Rural Water Districts 1, 2, and 3. These communities are still waiting on test results back from KDHE.

“Once we get the test results early tomorrow and those results are sent to KDHE, hopefully, we will be able to be lifted from that advisory as well.”

The water main break quickly led to chaos in grocery stores. Water bottles sold out quickly at Dillions immediately after the city issued the boil water advisory.

Sales have slowed down since the city of Wichita ended the advisory.

“I feel like there’s kind of a calm taking place, taking a little bit of the pressure off with Wichita having that advisory lifted, and everyone knows there is a solution coming, and this is short term, and they will be able to return to their normal lives.”

We will update you when we learn more.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

City crews worked diligently on Friday to repair a water main break that impacted all of...
Boil Water Advisory lifted for Wichita; Others remain under advisory
A major water main break near 17th Street North and I-135 caused widespread water problems...
Classes canceled in Wichita, boil water advisory in effect at least until Sat. morning
The search continues for Keshawn Dawson, suspected in a shooting that killed a man and injured...
Wichita nightclub shooting suspect Keshawn Dawson arrested in Arizona
City Of Wichita
City of Wichita provides water update after advisory lifted
Great Bend police arrested Lyndsay George for murder and arson in the death of a 59-year-old...
Woman arrested for murder, arson in Great Bend

Latest News

A new fundraiser was made to help a cancer support organization.
Indian Motorcycles of Wichita held 1st annual ‘Cancer Sucks’ poker run
FILE - This March 23, 2011, photo shows the El Dorado Correctional Facility near El Dorado,...
Staffing shortages at El Dorado correctional facility
Iran flag
First post-revolution Iranian president dies
KWCH Car Crash generic
Injury hit-and-run accident reported on K-96