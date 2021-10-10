Boil advisory still in place for surrounding Wichita communities

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A water main break Thursday is still impacting thousands of Kansans in the Wichita metro. For some surrounding communities, it could be another 24 hours before the boil water advisory ends.

“This morning, we found out that Wichita has gotten their advisory lifted, so we met with KDHE and the city of Wichita. They knew what the game plan was going into today, so our public works staff has already been out early this morning taking the samples around the city and then sending those into the city of Wichita to be tested. Of course, there’s a 24 hour incubation period”, Kamme Sroufe Kechi, City Administrator, said.

The boil water advisory remains in place for Kechi, Rose Hill, Benton, Derby, Valley Center, McConnell Airforce Base, and Sedgwick County Rural Water Districts 1, 2, and 3. These communities are still waiting on test results back from KDHE.

“Once we get the test results early tomorrow and those results are sent to KDHE, hopefully, we will be able to be lifted from that advisory as well.”

The water main break quickly led to chaos in grocery stores. Water bottles sold out quickly at Dillions immediately after the city issued the boil water advisory.

Sales have slowed down since the city of Wichita ended the advisory.

“I feel like there’s kind of a calm taking place, taking a little bit of the pressure off with Wichita having that advisory lifted, and everyone knows there is a solution coming, and this is short term, and they will be able to return to their normal lives.”

