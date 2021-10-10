Advertisement

Indian Motorcycles of Wichita held 1st annual ‘Cancer Sucks’ poker run

A new fundraiser was made to help a cancer support organization.
By Abbey Higginbotham
Published: Oct. 9, 2021 at 9:45 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A new fundraiser brought together motorcycles and poker to help a local cancer support organization.

Indian Motorcycles of Wichita held its first annual “Cancer Sucks” poker run, with all proceeds going to Victory in the Valley.

Our very own Michael Schwanke emceed Saturday’s event, and attendees made multiple stops in Wichita to play poker. There were also food trucks, live auctions as well as raffles and prizes at every stop.

Indian Motorcycles of Wichita is hoping to make this event a yearly fundraiser.

