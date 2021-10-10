Most remaining boil advisories lifted following Wichita water main break

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Testing results released Sunday has cleared most of the remaining boil advisories that have been in place since Thursday.

KDHE said has of Sunday afternoon, only the Sedgwick County Rural Water District #2 remains under a boil advisory.

It has lifted those Sedgwick County RWD 1, Sedgwick County RWD 3, cities of Bel Aire, Derby, Rose Hill, Benton, Kechi, Valley Center and McConnell AFB.

The boil advisory was issued Thursday following a loss of pressure in the distribution system and a significant water main break, which could result in a loss of chlorine residuals and bacterial contamination.

The City of Wichita was under a boil advisory until early Saturday. Still, communities connected to the city’s water system had to wait additional time for laboratory testing to certify there was no contamination in the water supply system.

