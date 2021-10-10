Advertisement

Staffing shortages at El Dorado correctional facility

FILE - This March 23, 2011, photo shows the El Dorado Correctional Facility near El Dorado,...
FILE - This March 23, 2011, photo shows the El Dorado Correctional Facility near El Dorado, Kan. A union representing state employees disclosed Friday, July 21, 2017, it filed a grievance earlier this month with Kansas' top corrections officials alleging that officers at the maximum-security prison are being forced to work 16-hour shifts. (AP Photo/Orlin Wagner, File)(Orlin Wagner | AP)
By Abbey Higginbotham
Published: Oct. 9, 2021 at 9:25 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Staffing shortages continue to impact the El Dorado correctional facility.

Officials say inmates are now spending more time in their cells and have less access to programs and activities.

In a memo last month, the secretary for the Kansas Department of Corrections said staffing shortages are the department’s top challenge. But the El Dorado Prison has struggled with shortages in the past.

The state declared an emergency in 2017 and 2019 due to this issue.

NOW HIRING!!! We are currently accepting applications for Corrections Officer I! This is an entry level position with no...

Posted by El Dorado Correctional Facility on Thursday, September 16, 2021

