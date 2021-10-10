Staffing shortages at El Dorado correctional facility

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Staffing shortages continue to impact the El Dorado correctional facility.

Officials say inmates are now spending more time in their cells and have less access to programs and activities.

In a memo last month, the secretary for the Kansas Department of Corrections said staffing shortages are the department’s top challenge. But the El Dorado Prison has struggled with shortages in the past.

The state declared an emergency in 2017 and 2019 due to this issue.

NOW HIRING!!! We are currently accepting applications for Corrections Officer I! This is an entry level position with no... Posted by El Dorado Correctional Facility on Thursday, September 16, 2021

