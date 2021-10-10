Stormy Sunday

Advertisement

Cold front moving through Kansas
By Cassie Wilson
Published: Oct. 10, 2021 at 7:07 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - After record heat Saturday expect a much cooler forecast today. A cold front is sweeping through the state today bringing gusty wind and rain with it. Showers are possible ahead of the front and while the front passes but the bulk of the active weather won’t arrive until later this evening. As the sun starts to set thunderstorm activity will quickly become more widespread. Some strong storms are possible but severe weather potential looks to stay south of the Kansas/Oklahoma border.

We look to dry out quickly Monday with abundant sunshine and mild temperatures across Kansas.

Our next cold front arrives Tuesday night and with it a better chance for severe weather.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Today: Increasing cloud cover with scattered late-day showers and storms. Much cooler. Wind: N 10-20; gusty. High: 75.

Tonight: Showers and storms likely. Wind: N/NW 10-20; gusty. Low: 52

Mon: High: 76 A few morning clouds, otherwise sunny.

Tue: High: 76 Low: 53 Partly cloudy and windy; evening and overnight storms.

Wed: High: 75 Low: 58 Storms early, then becoming sunny. Breezy.

Thu: High: 73 Low: 47 Mostly sunny to partly cloudy.

Fri: High: 66 Low: 46 Partly cloudy and cooler.

Sat: High: 65 Low: 44 Sunny.

