Weather Alert: Severe storm risk late Tuesday

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Peyton Sanders says that rain and storms will continue tonight, then another round will arrive late Tuesday and Tuesday night with a threat of severe weather.

Areas of rain and thunderstorms will continue to move east through central and eastern Kansas through the night as rain ends over southwest Kansas.

By daybreak Monday, rain will be moving into Missouri. Other than a few morning clouds, we will have plenty of sunshine and dry weather throughout the day. Temperatures will be mild with afternoon highs reaching the mid to upper 70s.

We have issued a Weather Alert Day for Tuesday and Tuesday night for a risk of severe thunderstorms statewide.

Scattered storms will develop Tuesday evening over western Kansas with activity moving east through the night. Large hail, damaging winds, and a few tornadoes will be possible.

The risk will continue well into Tuesday night, so be sure to have a way to receive warning information that will alert you during the night.

Showers and storms should end early Wednesday morning, leaving us with dry weather for much of the day with returning sunshine. More rain will be possible over parts of southern and central Kansas on Friday.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST

Tonight: Showers and storms likely. Breezy. Wind: N/NW 10-25; gusty. Low: 53

Tomorrow: A few morning clouds, otherwise sunny. Wind: NW/S 5-15. High: 76

Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear. Wind: S/SE 5-15. Low: 54

Tue: High: 78 Partly cloudy and windy; evening and overnight storms, some severe.

Wed: High: 74 Low: 60 Storms early, then becoming sunny. Breezy.

Thu: High: 73 Low: 50 Increasing clouds; overnight showers.

Fri: High: 63 Low: 47 Morning rain, then mostly cloudy. Breezy.

Sat: High: 68 Low: 42 Sunny.

Sun: High: 70 Low: 43 Sunny.

