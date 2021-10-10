Advertisement

Wichita mother arrested in connection to 1-year-old’s death

By KWCH Staff
Published: Oct. 10, 2021 at 3:16 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Police Department (WPD) arrested 27-year-old Neriah Dilley for felony murder and child abuse charges.

Police say Saturday afternoon, officers responded to a home in the 800 block of South Mission regarding an infant not breathing. Officers located 1-year-old Myonna Townley in critical condition.

Officers say Townley was also found to have trauma on her body. Townley was taken to an area hospital for medical treatment, where she later died due to her injuries.

After interviews and the examination of evidence, WPD arrested Townley’s mother, Dilley.

The investigation is ongoing, and we will update you when we learn more.

