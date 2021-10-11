Boil water advisory lifted for Sedgwick County RWD 2

TOPEKA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) rescinded a boil water advisory for Sedgwick County Rural Water District No. 2 public water supply system, on Monday.

The advisory was issued because of a loss of pressure in the City of Wichita’s distribution system due to a waterline break. Failure to maintain adequate pressure may result in a loss of chlorine residuals and bacterial contamination.

“Public water suppliers in Kansas take all measures necessary to notify customers quickly after a system failure or shutdown. Regardless of whether it’s the supplier or KDHE that announces a boil water advisory, KDHE will issue the rescind order following testing at a certified laboratory,” said KDHE.

Laboratory testing samples collected from Sedgwick County Rural Water District No. 2 indicate no evidence of bacteriological contamination and all other conditions that placed the system at risk of contamination are deemed by KDHE officials to be resolved.

