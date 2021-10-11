Advertisement

Boil water advisory lifted for Sedgwick County RWD 2

Wichita Water Plant 10.8.21
Wichita Water Plant 10.8.21(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 4:09 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) rescinded a boil water advisory for Sedgwick County Rural Water District No. 2 public water supply system, on Monday.

The advisory was issued because of a loss of pressure in the City of Wichita’s distribution system due to a waterline break. Failure to maintain adequate pressure may result in a loss of chlorine residuals and bacterial contamination.

“Public water suppliers in Kansas take all measures necessary to notify customers quickly after a system failure or shutdown. Regardless of whether it’s the supplier or KDHE that announces a boil water advisory, KDHE will issue the rescind order following testing at a certified laboratory,” said KDHE.

Laboratory testing samples collected from Sedgwick County Rural Water District No. 2 indicate no evidence of bacteriological contamination and all other conditions that placed the system at risk of contamination are deemed by KDHE officials to be resolved.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KWCH Car Crash generic
Deadly crash near Peabody left two dead
Kansas City, Mo. police said Steve Hickle died Monday morning after he was struck by two...
Kansas City, Mo. police identify Wichita man struck twice, killed in hit and run near Arrowhead Stadium
Wichita mother kills 1-year-old
Wichita mother arrested in connection to 1-year-old’s death
Severe weather outlook for Tuesday evening and Tuesday night.
Weather Alert: Severe storm risk late Tuesday
City Of Wichita
City of Wichita provides water update after advisory lifted

Latest News

JOB OF THE DAY
Week of October 11: Job of the Day
KWCH Car Crash generic
Two Wichita women killed in Marion County crash
Kansas City, Mo. police said Steve Hickle died Monday morning after he was struck by two...
Kansas City, Mo. police identify Wichita man struck twice, killed in hit and run near Arrowhead Stadium
Sedgwick County, Kansas
Voting registration for November election ends Tuesday