Hutchinson teen, mother seek to raise awareness impact of long-haul COVID

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A 16-year-old in Hutchinson is looking forward to the day she can get out of bed. Elise Unruh has been suffering from the impacts of long-COVID for nearly 10 months now. She and her mother are now trying to bring awareness to the condition.

Since December of 2020, Elise has suffered from pain, fatigue, brain fog and trouble breathing. Those are just some of the symptoms.

“They don’t call it long COVID for nothing. Recovery is very slow,” said Elise’s mom, Heidi.

The four walls of Elise’s bedroom are nearly her entire world; her days are spent mostly in bed. The one respite she has is the yarn she crochets. Her mother says it’s how Elise copes and feels of sense of control over her own life. It has also become a way of expressing herself, especially when she can barely muster a whisper to communicate.

“It took a while to be able to use my hands. Like I couldn’t move them,” said Elise.

Heidi said long COVID has completely upended her daughter’s life. She said she was once active in theatre and dance. She was on the swim team and even training to become a lifeguard. But last Thanksgiving, Elise was diagnosed with COVID-19. Once the two-week period was up, she went to school. Heidi said Elise made it through her first class, but couldn’t make it to her second period.

“She just ran out of steam. She couldn’t take another step,” recalls Heidi.

She said her daughter’s condition worsened from there. The severity of her symptoms has varied. Some are managed with medication and the vaccine has helped, but others have gotten worse.

“Seeing your child in pain. Seeing your child struggle to take a breath is a terrible experience for a parent,” said Heidi.

She said they are working to get Elise into a long-COVID treatment program, but it hasn’t been easy.

“We applied for insurance, just assuming this is what she needs, assuming it would be covered, and we were very shocked when it wasn’t,” said Heidi.

Heidi and Elise said it’s important for people to understand that kids aren’t immune to the virus. Their message - to wear a mask and get vaccinated because they don’t want to see another teen or child suffer from this pain.

“I think this experience is going to change Elise. I am fully convinced she is going to get better. I know she is going to get better, but she’s not going to be the same, none of us are going to be the same, but I think it’s making us all more compassionate,” said Heidi.

