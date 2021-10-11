Local hospital urges lawnmower safety after three young kids injured

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Lawnmower accidents forever change three young children’s lives. All of the injuries happened in the last two weeks and resulted in limb loss.

What has doctors at Wesley Children’s Hospital sharing this with the public is that they have all happened recently in two weeks. They usually see two or three patients during an entire year with these kinds of severe, life-threatening injuries from lawnmower accidents. What’s not normal is the rush of injuries in just a few weeks.

That has doctors seeking to bring awareness to lawnmower safety.

“It’s natural to want to bring your child into a home activity and spend time with your children, and unfortunately, this is an activity that really should not be a parent-child activity,” said Wesley Children’s Hospital Pediatric Trauma Medical Director Dr. Kimberly Molik.

The kids from these recent accidents range in age from one to five.

Dr. Molik said, “They’ve all resulted in limb loss to the children to some degree, and one has been life-threatening.”

“Our goals right now are to continue to improve them from a standpoint of saving their limbs and keeping them as functional as possible, and there are some pretty server injuries,” Wesley Children’s Hospital Pediatric Orthopedic Surgeon and Pediatric Orthopedic Medical Director Dr. Matt Hollenbeck.

Doctor Kimberly Molik said they were onboard a riding lawnmower with an adult.

She said, “The child fell off the lawnmower and was swept under the gear, under the lawnmower.”

They said the primary step should be to keep kids and pets inside when a lawnmower is running.

“Keep young children away. Don’t have them ride on their laps, even if it’s a riding lawnmower. Don’t have them anywhere near. Have them inside the house, supervised so that they don’t run outside,” said Dr. Hollenbeck.

That advocacy is also the mission of Emily Aronis, drawing inspiration and motivation from her daughter Lana to warn other families about these preventable accidents.

“Especially with like riding lawnmowers is that you can’t hear the kids behind you, so a lot of times people will be driving in reverse,” said Aronis. “A lot of times you’ll see that kids are riding on their parent’s lap or their grandparent’s lap and it’s very easy if you hit a bump or you hit a culvert or something like that, for kids to fall off your lap and it’s really not safe to have kids on top of a lawnmower.”

Aronis created Mowments Matter after a lawnmower injured Lana in 2014 while at daycare.

At 18 months old, Lana had part of a leg amputated.

Aronis said, “It’s quite scary to be able to look a doctor in the eye and say take a piece of my child’s body off of them and just hope for the best.”

Lana has reached new heights, participating in several adaptive sports, including running, swimming and gymnastics.

“She has really inspired us because there is nothing that she can’t do. She is a very determined child,” said Lana’s mother, Emily. Adding, “I think that’s one of the biggest things is just making sure you’re empowering your child to be confident and proud of who they are.”

Aronis said she has also been working to help other families, including holding fundraisers to help children get running blades, which are often not covered by insurance.

“She knows her story very well; she’s very empowered. Every year when she goes starts a new class in her elementary school, she actually spends some time educating her classmates about her prosthetic, how she got injured,” said Aronis.

Doctors Molik and Hollenbeck said they also see other lawnmower-related injuries from projectiles thrown out of the chute and burns from touching the engine.

About 10,000 kids a year go to the hospital as a result of lawnmower accidents.

It is advised that children be at least 12 years old before they operate a push lawnmower and 16 for a riding lawnmower.

