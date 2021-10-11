Advertisement

Man dies in shooting over Alabama, Texas A&M football game

Two people were arguing over which team was better, and the homeowner told them both to leave,...
Two people were arguing over which team was better, and the homeowner told them both to leave, authorities said.(Source: Gray News | Gray News)
By WBRC Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 11:32 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC/Gray News) - Bessemer Police confirmed a man was shot and killed during an argument over the Alabama and Texas A&M football game on Saturday.

Officers said 27-year-old Kealand Amad Pickens was shot around 11 p.m., WBRC reported.

Two people were arguing over which team was better, and the homeowner told them both to leave, authorities said.

Once they were outside the house, shots were fired, officers said.

People inside the home came out to find Pickens shot.

The man had been shot several times in the torso, the Associated Press reported.

Pickens was taken to UAB Hospital, where he died early Sunday morning.

Officers said the shooting suspect ran off and is still at large.

Copyright 2021 WBRC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KWCH Car Crash generic
Deadly crash near Peabody left two dead
Wichita mother kills 1-year-old
Wichita mother arrested in connection to 1-year-old’s death
Severe weather outlook for Tuesday evening and Tuesday night.
Weather Alert: Severe storm risk late Tuesday
City Of Wichita
City of Wichita provides water update after advisory lifted
KWCH Car Crash generic
Injury hit-and-run accident reported on K-96

Latest News

FILE - In this Friday, July 30, 2004 file photo, the U.S.S. Virginia returns to the Electric...
Prosecutors seek detention in Navy submarine espionage case
A big bee problem had the neighborhood buzzing.
Thousands of bees removed from vacant Atlanta home
A big bee problem had the neighborhood buzzing.
Thousands of bees removed from house in Atlanta
JOB OF THE DAY
Week of October 11: Job of the Day