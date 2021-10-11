Advertisement

Oct. 11 Eye on Agriculture Update

By Brityne Rucker
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 1:21 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Monday is the final day for many people who work with farmers and ranchers to get their COVID-19 vaccine.

The order, put in place by the President Joe Biden administration - requires all USDA employees, all farm service agency employees and all FSA-elected county committee members to be *ully vaccinated by Nov. 22.

A letter was sent to all FSA county committee and state board members about the vaccine requirements.

It states that by Oct. 11 – today – employees will need to have their first Moderna vaccine dose.

Oct. 18 is the deadline for employees to receive the first dose of the Pfizer vaccine. The deadline for the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine is Nov. 8

More farmers than ever are experimenting with cover crops and climate tools.

Slightly more than half of the country’s biggest farmers say they planted cover crops this year, indicating a broadening acceptance of the crops’ benefits for soil health.

According to the Purdue University survey, half the farms reported growing cover crops for five years or less, with only a quarter of farms reporting that they planted cover crops for more than 10 years.

Natural gas shortage is scrambling ahead of winter.

Right now, buyers in Europe, Asia and Latin America are competing for limited supplies.

The Wall Street Journal reports that natural gas stocks are very low around the world, and prices in most places have never been higher. Demand has jumped as economies bounce back from pandemic shutdowns.

