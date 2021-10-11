Advertisement

Steady overnight rain gives way to week-starting sunshine

By Cassie Wilson
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 4:53 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A few morning showers will linger around south central and southeastern Kansas through 8 a.m. Then expect clearing skies and abundant sunshine to help get you through your Monday. Temperatures will halt in the mid 70s today with fairly light winds out of the north expected.

All attention turns to Tuesday as a batch of severe weather looks likely for the state of Kansas. Tuesday looks to start off windy with showers possible by the early afternoon. Stronger severe storms are more likely through the evening and overnight into Wednesday morning.

The severe threat is focused on damaging winds, but large hail and a few tornadoes remain possible.  This is a somewhat unusual overnight severe weather scenario with the potential to last well past midnight into the early morning hours Wednesday, so please make sure you have a way to stay weather alert overnight.

Wednesday morning expect some quick clearing with low to mid 70s and sunshine in the forecast.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST

Today: A few showers through 8 am, then overall sunny for today. Wind: NW/S 5-15. High: 75.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Wind: S/SE 5-15. Low: 54

Tomorrow: High: 76. Partly cloudy and windy; evening and overnight storms, some severe. Wind: S/SE 15-25; gusty.

Wed: Low: 59. High: 73. Storms early, then becoming sunny. Breezy.

Thu: Low: 50. High: 71. Increasing clouds; overnight showers.

Fri: Low: 49. High: 65. Morning rain, then mostly cloudy. Breezy.

Sat: Low: 42. High: 66. Sunny.

Sun: Low: 44. High: 68. Sunny.

