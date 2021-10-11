Two Wichita women killed in Marion County crash

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Two Wichita women were killed in a crash in Marion County just before 5 p.m. on Sunday.

A vehicle driven by an 18-year-old man went off the road trying to avoid an oncoming vehicle. The 18-year-old’s vehicle went off the road, and when he overcorrected, his vehicle struck a Ford Escape driven by 49-year-old Latricia Phillips of Wichita. Phillips was killed along with passenger Angela Davis, also 49 and a Wichita resident.

A second passenger, a 36-year-old Wichita man, was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.