Advertisement

Victim in Minn. bar mass shooting identified as St. Paul woman, 27

By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 10:24 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Authorities have released the name of a 27-year-old woman who was killed in a weekend shootout at a busy St. Paul bar.

Police say Marquisha Wiley was killed early Sunday when gunfire broke out at the Seventh Street Truck Park bar.

Fourteen other people, including three suspects, were wounded and are expected to survive.

Three men were arrested at the hospital and will be booked into jail after they are discharged.

The suspects had not been charged by early Monday.

Authorities were still investigating what led to the shootout.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KWCH Car Crash generic
Deadly crash near Peabody left two dead
Wichita mother kills 1-year-old
Wichita mother arrested in connection to 1-year-old’s death
City Of Wichita
City of Wichita provides water update after advisory lifted
Severe weather outlook for Tuesday evening and Tuesday night.
Weather Alert: Severe storm risk late Tuesday
KWCH Car Crash generic
Injury hit-and-run accident reported on K-96

Latest News

KWCH Car Crash generic
Two Wichita women killed in Marion County crash
Travel woes continue to plague Southwest Airlines.
Southwest Airlines flight cancellations continue into Monday
Benson Kipruto, of Kenya, breaks the tape to win the 125th Boston Marathon on Monday, Oct. 11,...
Kenyans Kipruto, Kipyogei sweep in Boston Marathon return
Cleanup contractors unload collected oil in plastic bags, trying to stop further crude oil...
California’s ‘Surf City USA’ beach reopens after oil spill
Storm-related damage is seen at a school in Coweta, Oklahoma, on Sunday night.
Tornadoes cause damage in Oklahoma; storms rock central US