Voting registration for November election ends Tuesday

Sedgwick County, Kansas
Sedgwick County, Kansas
By KWCH Staff
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 6:18 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Tuesday is the last day to register to vote in this year’s general election. To register, you can apply on Sedgwick County’s website. You must have a Kansas driver’s license or non-driver’s identification card; or, if you don’t have these documents, you can register using a paper form.

You can also register at the election office at 501 N. Main #101.

In Wichita, councilmember Jared Cerullo and Mike Hoheisel will advance to the general election. In the race for District 6, which covers areas in north Wichita, councilmember Cindy Claycomb will be opposed by Maggie Ballard.

Voting takes place Nov. 2.

