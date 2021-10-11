Weather Alert: Severe storm risk Tuesday evening & overnight

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Peyton Sanders says that severe thunderstorms are expected Tuesday evening and well into Tuesday night with a risk for damaging winds, hail, and a few tornadoes.

A few showers and storms will begin to develop over central and eastern Kansas Tuesday afternoon, but the risk of the severe weather overall will remain low with this first area of storms.

Stronger storms are expected to develop over western Kansas between 5 PM to 7 PM with activity then spreading eastward through the rest of the state into the night.

Storms should arrive in central Kansas around midnight and then closer to I-135 between 1 AM to 4 AM Wednesday.

The risk for damaging wind gusts, hail, and brief tornadoes will continue well into the night. Be sure to have a way to receive warning information that will wake you up in case a dangerous storm approaches.

Severe weather will continue through 6 AM Wednesday for areas east of the Turnpike before storms exit into Missouri.

In addition to the risk for severe weather, more heavy rain is expected with an additional 1 to 2 inches of rain likely with locally higher amounts possible.

Wednesday will be dry with sunshine, but more rain will be possible in parts of southern and central Kansas early Friday. There will not be any severe weather with the next round of rain.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST

Tonight: Clear to mostly clear. Wind: S/SE 5-15. Low: 52.

Tomorrow: Becoming mostly cloudy; scattered PM showers/storms. Wind: SE 15-25; gusty. High: 75.

Tomorrow Night: Showers and storms likely late, some severe. Wind: SE/S 15-30; gusty. Low: 55.

Wed: High: 74 Mostly sunny.

Thu: High: 73 Low: 50 Increasing clouds; scattered evening showers/storms.

Fri: High: 64 Low: 49 AM showers, then partly cloudy.

Sat: High: 69 Low: 40 Sunny.

Sun: High: 74 Low: 42 Sunny.

Mon: High: 75 Low: 48 Mostly sunny; breezy.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.