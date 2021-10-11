Week of October 11: Job of the Day

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) -

MONDAY: Industrial Construction Craft Professional | UCI | Wichita | https://www.kansasworks.com/jobs/11627154 | Also available on KansasWorks.com: Staff Accountant and Project Engineer

TUESDAY: Registered Nurse Case Manager for Hospice | Interim HealthCare of Wichita, Inc. | El Dorado | https://www.kansasworks.com/jobs/11673596 | Also available on KansasWorks.com: Occupational Therapist, Physical Therapist, Quality Assurance Specialists and RN, LPN, CNA positions throughout the State of Kansas

WEDNESDAY: Experienced Saw Worker (Direct Hire) | Advanced Personnel | Wichita | https://www.kansasworks.com/jobs/11636929 | Also available on KansasWorks.com: Production Worker and Experienced Forklift/Warehouse Worker

THURSDAY: Software Developer | Redguard | Wichita | https://www.kansasworks.com/jobs/11654366 | Also available on KansasWorks.com: Licensed Electrician, Chief Corporate Pilot, Fabricator/Skilled Welder, Shop Technician, Inside Sales

FRIDAY: Assembly Maintenance Technician | Silgan Dispensing Systems | Winfield | https://www.kansasworks.com/jobs/11673308 | Also available on KansasWorks.com: Manufacturing Engineer, Molding Associate, Assembly, Plant Manager, Quality Engineer, Machinist

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.