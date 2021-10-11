Wichita man killed in hit and run near Arrowhead Stadium

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A 66-year-old Wichita man was killed in a two-vehicle hit and run near Arrowhead Stadium following the Chiefs game against Buffalo Sunday night.

The man was attempting to cross Blue Ridge Cutoff on foot from west to east when he was struck by a southbound vehicle, which left the scene without stopping. While the victim was lying in the roadway, he was run over by a second southbound vehicle, which also left the scene.

The man, originally reported in critical condition, died Monday morning. A second pedestrian, accompanying the victim, was not injured. The two were leaving the game before it ended, so no traffic crews were at the scene.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.