11-year-old hurt in drive-by shooting in E Wichita

By KWCH Staff
Published: Oct. 12, 2021 at 10:50 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita Police Department officers responded early Tuesday to a call of a drive-by shooting in the 1400 block of N Harding.

Police arrived to find a home that had been struck and an 11-year-old girl inside who had been hit. She was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Four other people in the home were not injured.

Police are still investigating the shooting and no one is in custody at this time.

