11-year-old hurt in drive-by shooting in E Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita Police Department officers responded early Tuesday to a call of a drive-by shooting in the 1400 block of N Harding.

Police arrived to find a home that had been struck and an 11-year-old girl inside who had been hit. She was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Four other people in the home were not injured.

Police are still investigating the shooting and no one is in custody at this time.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.