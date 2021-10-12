Advertisement

Barton County man arrested for rape, criminal sodomy involving a juvenile

The Barton County Sheriff's Office arrested 33-year-old Garry Gene Smith III on Oct. 10 for rape and aggravated criminal sodomy.(Barton County Sheriff's Office)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 11:52 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
BARTON COUNTY, Kan. (KWCH) - The Barton County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man for child sex crimes on Sunday.

The sheriff’s office said deputies were dispatched to a location just south of the city of Great Bend on Oct. 9 at 8:30 p.m. for the report of a sex offense involving a juvenile. During the course of the investigation, a suspect was developed and deputies arrested Gary G. Smith III, 33, of Great Bend.

Deputies booked Smith into the Barton County Jail on charges of rape and aggravated criminal sodomy. He is being held in lieu of a $1 million bond.

