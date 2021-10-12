City of Wichita to continue discussion on non-discrimination ordinance Tuesday

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - It’s a debate that led to long lines outside the Wichita City Council meeting over the summer. Nearly 40 people spoke out at the July meeting to discuss a non-discrimination ordinance.

Since then, they’ve asked for more input including from a group of people appointed by council members and the mayor. On Tuesday, they will be recommending the newly revised non-discrimination ordinance, which would ban discrimination (NDO) in the city for housing, employment and public accommodations based on a protected class.

Shala Perez and Tabitha Lehman both sit on the city’s Diversity Inclusion and Civil Rights (DICR) Advisory Board. They were appointed by council members Becky Tuttle and Jeff Blubaugh. Both Perez and Lehman say they are in favor of the NDO.

“My hope is that people in Wichita, all feel welcomed and really have a good experience while they’re here, whether they’re employed here or visiting in this community,” said Perez.

“The important thing for people to understand is, the goal of this is to not take away someone else’s freedom, it’s to protect the freedom of people who are being marginalized right now,” said Lehman.

But not everyone on the DICR advisory board is in favor of the ordinance. That includes Pastor Dioane Gates. He says he wants to be clear - he still opposes injustice and discrimination.

“I’d like to see the city be more active on not just trying to police these particular laws. I think the city should be more focused on creating clear on-ramps for all those in our city that have been discriminated against, treated unfairly, experiencing injustice, how might they better take advantage of those laws that are already on the books,” said Gate.

The city has budgeted roughly $7,500 each year to investigate complaints as defined by the latest ordinance, which also contains amendments. Jennifer Magaña, the city attorney and director of law, said in a statement that each amendment will be voted on separately, and the city will continue to invite input by email or by speaking at the meeting.

The Wichita City Council will receive community input on the NDO at its weekly meeting on Tuesday at 9 a.m. at City Hall.

