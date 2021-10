WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - You could soon be able to practice your swing in northeast Wichita.

The District 2 Advisory Board approved plans to bring Topgolf to an area near 29th and Greenwich.

The Wichita City Council must sign off on the project before construction starts.

Topgolf hopes to open in the spring of 2023.

