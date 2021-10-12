Advertisement

Family remembers Wichita Navy veteran killed in multiple hit-and-runs outside Arrowhead Stadium

Steven and Laurie Hickle
Steven and Laurie Hickle(Family of Steven Hickle/Facebook)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 9:45 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The family of a Wichita man struck by multiple vehicles outside Arrowhead Stadium said he would’ve given the shirt off back to anyone.

Steven Hickle died Monday morning from injuries he suffered Sunday night after leaving the Chiefs vs. Bills game Sunday night. Kansas City, Mo. police said 66-year-old and his family were among the fans that chose to leave the game early due to the rain.

Hundreds of cars were trying to pull out onto Blue Ridge Cutoff. Hickle and his family were trying to cross it. Police said officers were not in place yet to help direct traffic because the game had not ended. During that time, police said at least two vehicles struck Hickle and left the scene. Family members say another vehicle hit Hickle as well.

The family of Steven Hickle, the 66-year-old killed in several hit and runs at Arrowhead...
The family of Steven Hickle, the 66-year-old killed in several hit and runs at Arrowhead Stadium on Oct. 10, said he served 24 years in the Navy.(Steven Hickle/Facebook)

“He was [a] military veteran of 24 years and a heart of gold. Would give his shirt off his back to anyone. We need those people to do the right thing and come forward. Accident or negligence....he deserves to rip [rest in peace] and our family deserves closure,” said Hickle’s daughter, Audrey.

Police said several people witnessed what happened. So far, they have given investigators differing descriptions of the vehicles, but officers do know that one of the vehicles has a broken side mirror.

“As this story becomes more publicly known, they will obviously know they hit a person. We’re left to no other conclusion than they’re trying to conceal their identity when that becomes the case and we still don’t hear from them,” said Sgt. Bill Mahoney with the Kansas City. Mo. Police Department.

A Meal Train has been set up to help the family get through this difficult time.

