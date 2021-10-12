Advertisement

FDA to ask some companies to stop making hand sanitizer

The Food and Drug Administration is telling some companies to stop making hand sanitizer by the end of the year.
The Food and Drug Administration is telling some companies to stop making hand sanitizer by the end of the year.(CNN)
By CNN
Published: Oct. 12, 2021 at 2:46 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(CNN) - The Food and Drug Administration is telling some companies to stop making hand sanitizer by the end of the year.

At the start of the pandemic, the FDA set temporary policies for non-drug manufacturers to produce certain alcohol-based hand sanitizer for the public health emergency.

In a Tuesday news release, the FDA said the supply of alcohol-based hand sanitizer from traditional suppliers has increased in recent months.

As a result, most individuals and healthcare providers are no longer having trouble getting the products.

Therefore, the FDA is withdrawing its temporary guidance for certain companies to make hand sanitizer.

Companies manufacturing alcohol-based hand sanitizers under the temporary policies have to stop by December 31.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

