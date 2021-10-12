Advertisement

First lady Jill Biden visits Kansas City, Kansas school

First Lady of the United States, Dr. Jill Biden visited Kansas City, Kan. on Tuesday. She met...
First Lady of the United States, Dr. Jill Biden visited Kansas City, Kan. on Tuesday. She met with Hispanic representatives during a visit to El Centro Academy.(KCTV/CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 12, 2021 at 6:39 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) - First lady Jill Biden visited a Kansas City, Kansas, school as part of a tour to emphasize the Biden administration’s interest in the Hispanic community.

Biden met Tuesday with Hispanic representatives during a visit to El Centro Academy, a dual-language early childhood education program. Her visit is part of a series of stops she is making to hear the concerns of the Hispanic Americans during National Hispanic Heritage Month.

U.S. Rep. Sharice Davids of Kansas and U.S. Small Business Administrator Isabella Garcias Guzman joined Biden for the “charla” at El Centro. Charla is Spanish for chat.

