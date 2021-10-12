Reports: Raiders coach Gruden out, more offensive emails sent

LAS VEGAS (KWCH/AP) - Raiders coach Jon Gruden is out, according to multiple sources including ESPN’s Adam Schefter. In a tweet, Schefter said Gruden informed the team’s owner, Mark Davis, that he will no longer be the head coach.

Raiders owner Mark Davis arrived at the team’s facility a couple of hours ago and went to find Jon Gruden, per source. The two men met. And Gruden no longer will be the Raiders’ head coach. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 12, 2021

According to emails reviewed by the New York Times, Gruden frequently used misogynistic and homophobic language directed at Commissioner Roger Goodell and others in the NFL.

The NFL obtained the emails that Gruden sent to Bruce Allen, the former president of the Washington Football Team, in a separate investigation of workplace misconduct regarding that franchise. The Wall Street Journal reported Friday that Gruden used a racist comment to describe NFL Players Association leader DeMaurice Smith and now the latest emails reported by the Times showed Gruden denounced the drafting of a gay player and the tolerance of players protesting during the playing of the national anthem among other issues.

