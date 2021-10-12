Storms start Tuesday evening, continue overnight

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Today is a Weather Alert Day as severe storms are possible across Kansas. Storms look to fire late in the day and last through the evening into early Wednesday. Ahead of the thunderstorms will be gusty winds. Winds this morning will be 5-10 mph but increase to 20-30 mph out of the S/SE by the afternoon. Gusts over 40 mph are not out the question.

Isolated to scattered showers and storms are possible ahead of the cold front this afternoon through south central Kansas. The main threat for severe weather doesn’t arrive until the cold front starts pushing through by 7-8 p.m. in western Kansas and by 10 p.m.-midnight in central Kansas.

There is an enhanced risk for severe weather, this means there is a possibility for winds more than 70 mph, hail 1-2′'+, flooding rains, as well as a few tornadoes.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST

Today: Becoming mostly cloudy, increasing wind with scattered PM showers/storms. Wind: SE 15-25; gusty. High: 75.

Tonight: Showers and storms likely late, some severe. Wind: S/SE 20-30; gusty. Low: 55.

Wed: High: 74 Mostly sunny.

Thu: High: 73 Low: 51 Increasing clouds; scattered evening showers/storms.

Fri: High: 60 Low: 48 AM showers, then partly cloudy.

Sat: High: 66 Low: 40 Sunny.

Sun: High: 70 Low: 43 Sunny.

Mon: High: 73 Low: 48 Mostly sunny; breezy

