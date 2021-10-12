Advertisement

Tickets for NCAA Women’s March Madness at IBA on sale Oct. 19

NCAA
NCAA(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Oct. 12, 2021 at 12:21 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - March Madness is returning to Wichita in 2022 and ticket details have been released. Wichita will host the regional rounds of the 2022 NCAA Division I Women’s Basketball Championship at INTRUST Bank Arena on March 25-28, 2022. 

A series of exclusive presales will take place beginning Oct. 12 and run through Oct. 18. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Tuesday, Oct. 19 at 9 a.m. CT. All session tickets are priced at $45 for adults and $30 for youth and seniors. Single session tickets are priced at $25 for adults and $15 for youth and seniors. Groups of 10 or more are also eligible for a discount. 

Tickets can be purchased online at NCAA.com/WBBtickets, by phone at 855-755-SEAT or in person at the Select-A-Seat Box Office at INTRUST Bank Arena. All tickets issued for this event will be mobile tickets. For additional event information and group sales pricing, fans can visit intrustbankarena.com/marchmadness

