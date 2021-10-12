Weather Alert: Threat of tornadoes, damaging winds, and hail into the night

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Peyton Sanders says that a threat of severe thunderstorms will go well into tonight with a risk of tornadoes, damaging winds, and large hail.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms will continue to move northeast early this evening over portions of central and eastern Kansas. Isolated hail cannot be ruled out with a few of the stronger storms, but the overall risk of severe weather with this first area of storms is low.

The main area of storms will develop over far western Kansas around sunset with activity moving eastward after dark. Storms will be capable of tornadoes, very large hail, and damaging winds as they quickly move northeast. A strong tornado cannot be ruled out

Storms will move into central Kansas around midnight and will reach the I-135 corridor - including Wichita - between 2 AM and 4 AM. The threat for isolated tornadoes, damaging winds, and large hail will continue with this activity.

The threat of severe weather will shift east of the Flint Hills by 6 AM. In addition to the risk of severe weather, a half-inch to one inch of rain is likely for most areas with locally higher amounts possible.

Be sure to download the Storm Team 12 Weather app, and also make sure Wireless Emergency Alerts are enabled on your phone so you can be alerted if a threatening storm approaches. Again, the threat for tornadoes will continue throughout the night, so you will want to have a way to receive warning information that will wake you up.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST

Tonight: Showers and storms likely, some severe. Wind: SE/S 15-30; gusty. Low: 57.

Tomorrow: Turning sunny. Wind: W/SW 5-15. High: 72.

Tomorrow Night: Mainly clear. Wind: E/SE 5-15. Low: 50.

Thu: High: 73 Increasing clouds; overnight showers.

Fri: High: 63 Low: 48 Decreasing clouds.

Sat: High: 70 Low: 40 Sunny.

Sun: High: 73 Low: 42 Sunny.

Mon: High: 74 Low: 48 Mostly sunny; breezy.

Tue: High: 69 Low: 50 Partly cloudy.

