Advertisement

Weather Alert: Threat of tornadoes, damaging winds, and hail into the night

A significant risk of severe weather for most of Kansas
Severe weather risk for most of Kansas into the night.
Severe weather risk for most of Kansas into the night.(KWCH)
By Peyton Sanders
Published: Oct. 12, 2021 at 4:22 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Peyton Sanders says that a threat of severe thunderstorms will go well into tonight with a risk of tornadoes, damaging winds, and large hail.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms will continue to move northeast early this evening over portions of central and eastern Kansas. Isolated hail cannot be ruled out with a few of the stronger storms, but the overall risk of severe weather with this first area of storms is low.

The main area of storms will develop over far western Kansas around sunset with activity moving eastward after dark. Storms will be capable of tornadoes, very large hail, and damaging winds as they quickly move northeast. A strong tornado cannot be ruled out

Storms will move into central Kansas around midnight and will reach the I-135 corridor - including Wichita - between 2 AM and 4 AM. The threat for isolated tornadoes, damaging winds, and large hail will continue with this activity.

The threat of severe weather will shift east of the Flint Hills by 6 AM. In addition to the risk of severe weather, a half-inch to one inch of rain is likely for most areas with locally higher amounts possible.

Be sure to download the Storm Team 12 Weather app, and also make sure Wireless Emergency Alerts are enabled on your phone so you can be alerted if a threatening storm approaches. Again, the threat for tornadoes will continue throughout the night, so you will want to have a way to receive warning information that will wake you up.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST

Tonight: Showers and storms likely, some severe. Wind: SE/S 15-30; gusty. Low: 57.

Tomorrow: Turning sunny. Wind: W/SW 5-15.  High: 72.

Tomorrow Night: Mainly clear. Wind: E/SE 5-15.  Low: 50.

Thu: High: 73  Increasing clouds; overnight showers.

Fri: High: 63  Low: 48  Decreasing clouds.

Sat: High: 70  Low: 40  Sunny.

Sun: High: 73  Low: 42  Sunny.

Mon: High: 74  Low: 48  Mostly sunny; breezy.

Tue: High: 69  Low: 50  Partly cloudy.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kansas City, Mo. police said Steve Hickle died Monday morning after he was struck by two...
Kansas City, Mo. police identify Wichita man struck twice, killed in hit and run near Arrowhead Stadium
KWCH Car Crash generic
2 Wichita women killed in Marion County crash
KWCH Car Crash generic
Deadly crash near Peabody left two dead
Las Vegas Raiders head coach Jon Gruden stands on the sidelines during the first half of an NFL...
Jon Gruden resigns as Raiders coach over offensive emails
Steven and Laurie Hickle
Family remembers Wichita Navy veteran killed in multiple hit-and-runs outside Arrowhead Stadium

Latest News

Set alerts on your Storm Team 12 app
How to receive alerts from the Storm Team 12 app
Storms on the way Tuesday
Storms start Tuesday evening, continue overnight
Severe weather risk area Tuesday evening and Tuesday night.
Weather Alert: Severe storm risk Tuesday evening & overnight
Sunshine on the way after overnight rain
Steady overnight rain gives way to week-starting sunshine