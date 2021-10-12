Advertisement

Wesley Medical Center treated patients who overdosed on ivermectin

By KWCH Staff
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 10:30 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Doctors across the U.S. and the world have warned people to think twice before using ivermectin to treat COVID-19. Now, we’re learning Wesley Medical Center treated multiple patients last week, some of them children, who had overdosed on ivermectin.

While there are no proven studies showing whether ivermectin is helpful or harmful in fighting COVID-19, doctors say there are consequences if you take too much.

Dr. Francie Ekengren, an emergency medicine physician, says patients who take too much ivermectin typically have nausea, vomiting and other intestinal issues. She said they can even suffer organ damage.

Doctors have prescribed ivermectin for years to treat parasites in humans. It’s also a common drug you’ll find for livestock at some farm supply stores. But when purchased over-the-counter, doctors say you’re likely getting a dose far too big for human consumption.

“The doses are really important; that you’re not taking something too much. That’s where people can really get into trouble with too much in their system,” said Dr. Francie Ekengren.

Doctors point out that Americans do have access to vaccines that have been proven to be safe and effective.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kansas City, Mo. police said Steve Hickle died Monday morning after he was struck by two...
Kansas City, Mo. police identify Wichita man struck twice, killed in hit and run near Arrowhead Stadium
KWCH Car Crash generic
Deadly crash near Peabody left two dead
Wichita mother kills 1-year-old
Wichita mother arrested in connection to 1-year-old’s death
KWCH Car Crash generic
2 Wichita women killed in Marion County crash
Severe weather outlook for Tuesday evening and Tuesday night.
Weather Alert: Severe storm risk late Tuesday

Latest News

Hutchinson teen Elise Unruh, and her mother, Heidi, hope to raise awareness about the impact of...
Hutchinson teen, mother hope to raise awareness about impact of long-haul COVID
The preteen is battling fatigue, recurrent fevers and even seizures after she contracted...
12-year-old still recovering from COVID-19 more than a year later
Police charging documents allege the suspect murdered his brother, a pharmacist, because he...
Man accused of killing pharmacist brother, wife over COVID-19 vaccine beliefs
Answering frequently asked questions concerning Wichita's boil water advisory
Boil water advisory Q&A: What should you do?