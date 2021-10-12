Advertisement

Wichita PD needs help identifying burglar who hid in store

Wichita Police Department badge
Wichita Police Department badge(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Oct. 12, 2021 at 7:54 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Police Department is asking for help identifying the individual pictured below. He is suspected of a burglary in the 2900 block of N. Rock Road.

Can you identify? The Wichita Police Department needs your help identifying the pictured individual, suspected of a...

Posted by Crime Stoppers of Wichita/Sedgwick County on Monday, October 11, 2021

On Sept. 3 at around 5 p.m., the suspect walked into a business in the 2900 block of N. Rock and hid in the store until employees left for the day. He eventually set off the alarm after 7 p.m.

Employees checked the business and believed he was still inside. While they waited for officers to respond, he left the business with merchandise.

If you recognize this person, or you have information about this crime, you can submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers by calling 316-267-2111 or by visiting www.stopcrime316.com. If your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward.

