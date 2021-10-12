Wichita PD needs help identifying burglar who hid in store

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Police Department is asking for help identifying the individual pictured below. He is suspected of a burglary in the 2900 block of N. Rock Road.

On Sept. 3 at around 5 p.m., the suspect walked into a business in the 2900 block of N. Rock and hid in the store until employees left for the day. He eventually set off the alarm after 7 p.m.

Employees checked the business and believed he was still inside. While they waited for officers to respond, he left the business with merchandise.

If you recognize this person, or you have information about this crime, you can submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers by calling 316-267-2111 or by visiting www.stopcrime316.com. If your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward.

