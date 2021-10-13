2 arrested for assisting inmate’s escape from Larned State Hospital

PAWNEE COUNTY, Kan. (KWCH) - Two state employees have been arrested and accused of helping John Colt escape the Larned State Hospital.

The Pawnee County Sheriff said Rachel Perez and Liliana Houser, both employees of the Kansas Department for Aging and Disability Services, were arrested in connection to Colt’s escape.

Colt, who is a convicted sex offender, walked out of the sexual predator treatment program on January 30. Investigators say he planned the escape for several months obtaining a replica of a staff ID badge and dress clothes. He was captured in Utah last month.

Perez faces multiple charges including obstructing the apprehension of a registered sex offender and unlawful sexual relations with a patient. Houser is charged with unlawful sexual relations with a patient and multiple counts of traffic in contraband in a care and treatment facility. Preliminary hearings for both women are scheduled for later this month.

